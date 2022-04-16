A 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member finishes a post-load inspection on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:50 Photo ID: 7149025 VIRIN: 220416-F-LH638-1202 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.59 MB Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.