Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

A 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member finishes a post-load inspection on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|04.16.2022
|04.19.2022 14:50
|7149025
|220416-F-LH638-1202
|8256x5504
|15.59 MB
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|0
|0
