Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tom Yankowski, F-16 Fighting Falcon night shift specialist supervisor (left), and Airman 1st Class Charlie Cederman, perform equipment checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. Approximately 200 deployed U.S. Air Force Airmen are assisting with daily flying sorties to defend NATO skies, demonstrating the collective resolve of allies and combating aggression.

Date Taken: 04.16.2022
Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO