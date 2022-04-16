Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night

A “Pink Moon” rises behind a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet as it sits on the flight line of 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. This annual lunar event is labeled “pink,” not for the actual color of the moon, but in honor of the arrival of spring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

