A “Pink Moon” rises behind a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet as it sits on the flight line of 86th Air Base, Romania, April 16, 2022. This annual lunar event is labeled “pink,” not for the actual color of the moon, but in honor of the arrival of spring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7149020
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-LH638-1046
|Resolution:
|5880x3920
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under the full moon: 480th EFS Airmen mission-ready day or night [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
