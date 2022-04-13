MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (April 13, 2022) Airman Timothy Moore, from New Caney, Texas, negotiates orders after choosing a rating during a Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event for Sailors taking part in the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Moore earned the Yeoman (YN) rating with orders to YN “A” school in Meridian, Miss. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:03 Photo ID: 7147357 VIRIN: 220413-N-TH560-0137 Resolution: 5409x3611 Size: 3.85 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.