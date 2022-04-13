Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 7]

    NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (April 13, 2022) Airman Tamia Green, from Henning, Tenn., finalizes her new rating designation as a Machinist’s Mate (MM) with Ty Magowan, deputy aviation enlisted community manager from Navy Personnel Command (NPC), during a Fleet Engagement Team event for Sailors taking part in the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from NPC met with PACT Sailors forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    forward-deployed
    Career Counselors
    undesignated
    MyNavy HR
    A-PACT

