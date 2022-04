NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (April 13, 2022) Sailors taking part in the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program work one-on-one with enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command during a Fleet Engagement Team event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

