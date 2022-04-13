MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (April 13, 2022) Sailors taking part in the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program work one-on-one with enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command during a Fleet Engagement Team event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7147354
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-TH560-0091
|Resolution:
|3952x4940
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
