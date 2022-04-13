NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (April 13, 2022) Airman Hannah Bernallewis, from Cross Lanes, W.Va., discusses career opportunities with Navy Personnel Command staff during a Fleet Engagement Team event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. After completing the event process, Bernallewis earned the personnel specialist (PS) rating with orders to Italy. The Fleet Engagement Team met with Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks Sailors forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

