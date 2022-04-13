MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan (April 13, 2022) Command Senior Chief Shanika Jones, from Albany, Ga., and Information Systems Technician 1st Class DiAsia Rogers, from Savannah, Ga., negotiate orders with Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) Sailors during a Fleet Engagement Team event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command met with PACT Sailors forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette M. Mullinax)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:03 Photo ID: 7147339 VIRIN: 220413-N-TH560-0034 Resolution: 5742x3833 Size: 2.6 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visit Japan - MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.