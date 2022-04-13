Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Gun Range [Image 11 of 13]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Gun Range

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ryan Deguzman renders an M4 rifle clear and safe on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 13, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 03:37
    Photo ID: 7144811
    VIRIN: 220413-N-GW139-1006
    Resolution: 4920x3514
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Gun Range [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS
    USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Ice Cream Social
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Trivia Night
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Corn Hole Tournament
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Corn Hole Tournament
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Corn Hole Tournament
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Maintenance
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Fitness
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Fitness
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Gun Range
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Gun Range
    USS Porter (DDG 78) Lookout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Atlantic Ocean
    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT