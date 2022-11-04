Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Maintenance [Image 8 of 13]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class William Flynn performs regularly scheduled maintenance on a Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 11, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 03:36
    Photo ID: 7144806
    VIRIN: 220411-N-GW139-1009
    Resolution: 5483x3916
    Size: 1012.05 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
