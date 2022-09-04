USS Porter (DDG 78) CIWS

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts a live-fire exercise from a Close-In Weapons Systems (CIWS), April 9, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)
