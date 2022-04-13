USS Porter (DDG 78) Gun Range

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Gunner's Mate Seaman Derek Moy checks for the correct number of ammunition in each magazine on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 13, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

