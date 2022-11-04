USS Porter (DDG 78) Fitness

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Electronics Technician 1st Class Josemayo Makilan, left, and Senior Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Juan Vargas participate in a circuit training class on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 11, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 Photo ID: 7144810 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN by PO1 Eric Coffer