USS Porter (DDG 78) Corn Hole Tournament

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Everest Austerman tosses a corn hole sack during a corn hole tournament held on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 10, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations to conduct routine certifications and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

