U.S. Air Force “Heavies” aircraft are parked on the flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Ten KC-46A Pegasus tankers and eight KC-135RT Stratotankers were relocated to Travis AFB from McConnell AFB as a precaution due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Wichita area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:35 Photo ID: 7144004 VIRIN: 220412-F-RU983-1049 Resolution: 3600x2309 Size: 5.03 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB flight line images [Image 23 of 23], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.