A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III taxies off the runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Travis AFB has a diverse capability to meet the nations global air mobility need to support allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7144029 VIRIN: 220412-F-RU983-1578 Resolution: 3600x2520 Size: 5.37 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB flight line images [Image 23 of 23], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.