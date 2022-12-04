U.S. Airmen work on the aerial refueling boom of a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. To ensure rapid global mobility, maintainers work to ensure the aircraft is kept mission capable 24-hours a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:35 Photo ID: 7144012 VIRIN: 220412-F-RU983-1258 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 4.81 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB flight line images [Image 23 of 23], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.