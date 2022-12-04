A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender prepares to take off from Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. The KC-10 is an aerial refueling tanker capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. The KC-10 can transport up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7144026
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-RU983-1497
|Resolution:
|3600x2169
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB flight line images [Image 23 of 23], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
