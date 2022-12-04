A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies over Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Travis AFB has a diverse capability to meet the nations global air mobility need to support allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7144023
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-RU983-1476
|Resolution:
|3600x2406
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
This work, Travis AFB flight line images [Image 23 of 23], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
