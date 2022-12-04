Travis AFB flight line images

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender takes off from Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. The KC-10 is an aerial refueling tanker capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. The KC-10 can transport up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

