    Travis AFB flight line images [Image 11 of 23]

    Travis AFB flight line images

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender taxies out to the runway prior to take off at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. The KC-10 is an aerial refueling tanker capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. The KC-10 can transport up to 75 people and nearly 170,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 16:35
    Photo ID: 7144014
    VIRIN: 220412-F-RU983-1272
    Resolution: 3600x2636
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Travis AFB flight line images [Image 23 of 23], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    "Heide Couch
    AF75
    readyAF
    60AMW PA
    miltaryphotography

