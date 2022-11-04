SOUTHERN OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class William Lemaitre, from Tacoma, Washington, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes a damage control drill at sea, April 11. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7142447 VIRIN: 220411-N-HV737-1051 Resolution: 5011x3334 Size: 1.37 MB Location: SOUTHERN OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.