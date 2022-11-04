SOUTHERN OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Christopher Penn, from Roxbury, Massachusetts, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), marks times during a damage control drill at sea, April 11. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7142444 VIRIN: 220411-N-HV737-1044 Resolution: 4898x3485 Size: 907.78 KB Location: SOUTHERN OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.