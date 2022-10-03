Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea [Image 1 of 8]

    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Brianna Bjork (left) assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable’s commanding officer, observe a damage control drill at sea, March 11. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 04:05
    Photo ID: 7142433
    VIRIN: 220311-N-HV737-1026
    Resolution: 3772x2510
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea
    Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    damage control
    us navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT