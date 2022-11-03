Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2022) – A Sailor assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) participates in a damage control drill at sea, March 11. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

