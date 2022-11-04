SOUTHERN OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) participate in a damage control drill at sea, April 11. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 04:06
|Photo ID:
|7142442
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-HV737-1029
|Resolution:
|5162x3490
|Size:
|1023.65 KB
|Location:
|SOUTHERN OCEAN
This work, Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
