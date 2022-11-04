Frank Cable Conducts Damage Control Drills at Sea

SOUTHERN SEA (April 11, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Aliyah Mangan, from Englewood, New Jersey, checks the self-contained breathing apparatus gauge of Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Claude VanDusen, from Guam, both assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), during a damage control drill at sea, April 11. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

