U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General listens to a member of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron outside of a fuselage trainer on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers advises the Air Force Surgeon General on all aspects of planning, programming, budgeting, and execution for a $42 billion Defense Health Program portfolio, and a $6.1 billion annual budget supporting 2.6 million patients and 76 military treatment facilities worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7133863
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-FY024-1230
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|980.9 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
