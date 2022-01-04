Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 13 of 14]

    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General listens to a member of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron outside of a fuselage trainer on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers advises the Air Force Surgeon General on all aspects of planning, programming, budgeting, and execution for a $42 billion Defense Health Program portfolio, and a $6.1 billion annual budget supporting 2.6 million patients and 76 military treatment facilities worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:39
    Photo ID: 7133863
    VIRIN: 220401-F-FY024-1230
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 980.9 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
