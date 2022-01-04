U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, speaks during a briefing in the 375th Medical Group on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers advises the Air Force Surgeon General on all aspects of planning, programming, budgeting, and execution for a $42 billion Defense Health Program portfolio, and a $6.1 billion annual budget supporting 2.6 million patients and 76 military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:38 Photo ID: 7133864 VIRIN: 220401-F-FY024-1268 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.