U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, speaks during a briefing in the 375th Medical Group on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers advises the Air Force Surgeon General on all aspects of planning, programming, budgeting, and execution for a $42 billion Defense Health Program portfolio, and a $6.1 billion annual budget supporting 2.6 million patients and 76 military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7133864
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-FY024-1268
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS
