From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, listens to a member from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuations Squadron during a distinguished visitor tour on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers is responsible for personnel policy, force development and staffing requirements for more than 40,000 active-duty officer, enlisted and civilian personnel and is responsible for all Air Force medical education and training worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:40 Photo ID: 7133858 VIRIN: 220401-F-FY024-1156 Resolution: 8256x4729 Size: 4.86 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.