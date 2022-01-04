Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 9 of 14]

    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, listens to a member from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuations Squadron during a distinguished visitor tour on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers is responsible for personnel policy, force development and staffing requirements for more than 40,000 active-duty officer, enlisted and civilian personnel and is responsible for all Air Force medical education and training worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:40
    Photo ID: 7133858
    VIRIN: 220401-F-FY024-1156
    Resolution: 8256x4729
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB
    Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Office of the Air Force Surgeon General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT