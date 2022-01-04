Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB

Members from the 375th Medical Group listen to the parting words of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, during a distinguished visitor tour in the 375th MDG on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers is responsible for personnel policy, force development and staffing requirements for more than 40,000 active-duty officer, enlisted and civilian personnel and is responsible for all Air Force medical education and training worldwide.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

