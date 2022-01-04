Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon Genera, listens as Col. Chris Robinson, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, left, explains information on a briefing slide in the 375th AMW Headquarters on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

