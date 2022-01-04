U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon Genera, listens as Col. Chris Robinson, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, left, explains information on a briefing slide in the 375th AMW Headquarters on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7133854
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-FY024-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x3982
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
