Brig. Gen. Flowers visits Scott AFB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Alfred Flowers Jr., Manpower, Personnel and Resources Director, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, right, listens to a member from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuations Squadron during a distinguished visitor tour on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 1, 2022. Flowers advises the Air Force Surgeon General on all aspects of planning, programming, budgeting, and execution for a $42 billion Defense Health Program portfolio, and a $6.1 billion annual budget supporting 2.6 million patients and 76 military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

