U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danyla Turner, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew member carries a 2.75 Special Purpose Rocket to a storage container at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. MUNS Airmen follow Technical Orders to ensure each step is done correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:08
|Photo ID:
|7133652
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-TT702-1297
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC
AMMO
Munitions
USAF
MAFB
23rd MUNS
LEAVE A COMMENT