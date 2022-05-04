U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danyla Turner, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew member hands Senior Airman Ivan Tolbert, 23rd MUNS conventional munitions crew chief, a 2.75 Special Purpose Rocket at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Ammunition, like a special purpose rocket, is stored above or below the ground and far enough away from each other to prevent catastrophic damage if accidentally detonated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7133641 VIRIN: 220405-F-TT702-1063 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.68 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.