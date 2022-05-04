U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Munitions Squadron assemble a 2.75 Special Purpose Rocket at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. The 23rd MUNS can produce over 240 rockets per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:08 Photo ID: 7133650 VIRIN: 220405-F-TT702-1244 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.01 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.