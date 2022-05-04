U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Munitions Squadron assemble a 2.75 Special Purpose Rocket at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. The 23rd MUNS can produce over 240 rockets per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:08
|Photo ID:
|7133650
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-TT702-1244
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC
AMMO
Munitions
USAF
MAFB
23rd MUNS
LEAVE A COMMENT