U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Koal Allen, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, tightens a warhead to a 2.75 Special Purpose Rocket at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. MUNS Airmen work in a fast-paced environment to ensure quotas are met each day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7133643
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-TT702-1087
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC
AMMO
Munitions
USAF
MAFB
23rd MUNS
LEAVE A COMMENT