Safety is key for 23rd MUNS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rylan Edgemon, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance inspector, empties warheads from a box at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Ammunition is kept securely wrapped and positioned in boxes to ensure no damage is done to the product during shipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

