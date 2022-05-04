U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rylan Edgemon, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance inspector, empties warheads from a box at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Ammunition is kept securely wrapped and positioned in boxes to ensure no damage is done to the product during shipping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7133645
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-TT702-1154
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC
AMMO
Munitions
USAF
MAFB
23rd MUNS
