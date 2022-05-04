Safety is key for 23rd MUNS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danyla Turner, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew member, writes numbers on a 2.75 Special Purpose Rocket to a storage container at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Numbers are written on ammunition to keep track of types and amounts for their data system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US