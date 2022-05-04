U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivan Tolbert, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional munitions crew chief, removes the metal wire from a rocket motor box at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Several parts of rockets come in different boxes to piece together at a later time to prevent the chance of detonation inside a transportation box. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7133646
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-TT702-1195
|Resolution:
|5831x3893
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC
AMMO
Munitions
USAF
MAFB
23rd MUNS
