    Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 6 of 10]

    Safety is key for 23rd MUNS

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivan Tolbert, 23rd Munitions Squadron conventional munitions crew chief, removes the metal wire from a rocket motor box at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Several parts of rockets come in different boxes to piece together at a later time to prevent the chance of detonation inside a transportation box. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7133646
    VIRIN: 220405-F-TT702-1195
    Resolution: 5831x3893
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety is key for 23rd MUNS [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety is key for 23rd MUNS

    ACC
    AMMO
    Munitions
    USAF
    MAFB
    23rd MUNS

