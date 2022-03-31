36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand

Senior Airman Rylee Johnson, 374th Maintenance Group C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion journeyman, works to repair a C-130J engine at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 31, 2022. Including maintenance Airmen on training opportunities like these is imperative to mission safety and success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

