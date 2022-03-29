Airmen assigned to the 374th Maintenance Group and 36th Airlift Squadron inspect a C-130J Super Hercules engine at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 29, 2022. Including maintenance Airmen on training opportunities like these is imperative to mission safety and success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:39 Photo ID: 7127967 VIRIN: 032922-F-KS661-1038 Resolution: 6673x4449 Size: 1.1 MB Location: U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.