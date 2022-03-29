Senior Airman Gordon Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, wraps a bandana around his head while performing pre-flight duties at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 29, 2022. This was the first training opportunity between Yokota Air Base and the Royal Thai Air Force within Thailand’s borders since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:38 Photo ID: 7127962 VIRIN: 032922-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 7636x5091 Size: 2.8 MB Location: U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.