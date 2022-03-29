Senior Airman Rylee Johnson, 374th Maintenance Group C-130J Super Hercules aerospace propulsion journeyman, walks on a flightline during pre-flight duties at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 29, 2022. Training opportunities such as these enhance the interoperability of the U.S.-Thailand partnership by way of sharing tactics and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 00:38
|Photo ID:
|7127963
|VIRIN:
|032922-F-KS661-1007
|Resolution:
|7400x4933
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT