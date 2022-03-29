Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand [Image 5 of 9]

    36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand

    U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, THAILAND

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Bobby Khamphoumy, 374th Maintenance Group C-130J Super Hercules flying crew chief, left, and Senior Airman Rylee Johnson, 374th MXGC-130J aerospace propulsion journeyman, work to repair a C-130J engine at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 29, 2022. Including maintenance Airmen on training opportunities like these is imperative to mission safety and success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

