Senior Airman Gordon Massett, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, flips a switch while performing pre-flight duties at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 29, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 374th Maintenance Group and 36th Airlift Squadron visited Thailand for joint training with the Royal Thai Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 00:38 Photo ID: 7127961 VIRIN: 032922-F-KS661-1003 Resolution: 6220x4147 Size: 1.6 MB Location: U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Airlift Squadron conducts training in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.