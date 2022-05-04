Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 12 of 19]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin (second from right), commanding general, Joint Task Force -National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and U.S. Army Col. Michael Binetti (right), chief of staff, Arlington National Cemetery greet Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide (second from left), chief of staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force upon his arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 5, 2022. Yoshida participated in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
