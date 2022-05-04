Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 15:30
|Photo ID:
|7127216
|VIRIN:
|220405-A-IW468-963
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 19 of 19], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
