Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(From left to right) Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Army Gen. James McConville, chief of staff, U.S. Army, and Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force -National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington render honors during an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 5, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

